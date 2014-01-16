A few months ago during a press interview for the film Erased, Nuke the Fridge’s Louis Love asked Aaron Eckhart if there was any chance of him returning to star in a comic book themed movie. Eckhart stated that he would love to continue to make those types of films. He then went on to say that he was in talks with Marvel.

Today during a teleconference for the soon to be released I, Frankenstein , Louis Love asked Eckhart if he could give us an update on the subject. Unfortunately, Eckhart told him that he may have misspoken and that he’s not in talks with Marvel at this time.

Aaron Eckhart played Harvey Dent ( Two Face ) in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and fans have been anticipating his return to comic book movies ever since.

Check out the original interview below.

Should Marvel give Aaron Eckhart a call? Tell use what you think.