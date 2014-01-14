The Marvel Experience Coming to A Town Near You!

What if Marvel had their own theme park? With rides, superheroes everywhere & brought the superhero world to you? Well guess what…it’s coming! Coming to you this year is “The Marvel Experience,” a traveling theme park which is about two football fields long, under a dome, that will have dozens of Marvel superheroes featured.

The Marvel Experience will include an original motion ride, exclusive 3D animated features, motion-comic book origin stories, virtual reality & holographic simulations.

The family-oriented Marvel Experience will also include a themed megastore, café, & will also have exclusive merchandise.

For more, check out The Marvel experience tour.com.

Source: The Marvel Experience.com