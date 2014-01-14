303 SHARES Share Tweet

There has been so much news & rumors going on with the cinematic superhero world lately, it has been a bit hard to keep up with. Let me try to get you caught up with the latest rumors coming out about the DC/WB superhero world. Let’s start with the biggest one, according to Latino Review, the Justice League movie will be shooting back-to-back with the Superman/Batman film. Latino Review even goes on to give the reasons on why.

Latino Review says that the Superman/Batman film will end in a huge cliffhanger that leads right into the Justice League movie & with that being the case, they want to be able to deliver the next film (the supposed Justice League) while it’s still hot.

They also speculate that the reason behind so many actors rumored for the roles of other heroes & villains linked to the Superman/Batman movie like Green Latern, Martian Manhunter & Vandal Savage, could be because DC & Warner Bros. are in fact planning ahead for the Justice League movie.

One of the rumored actors Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson who has said that he will be a part of the DC Universe, has been speculated for roles like Green Lantern, Cyborg, Doomsday, Lobo & Black Adam. Latino Review says that according to a “trusted source,” Dwayne Johnson will indeed be in the Justice League movie.

Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) has been rumored to also be going for roles such as Lobo, Vandal Savage, & Martian Manhunter, has denied the rumors all together saying, “It’s just rumors. I want to say something amazing, but I can’t comment on rumors. It’s flattering. I’m not involved in it.”

The latest casting rumor is that Lost’s Josh Holloway, may be considered for the role of Aquaman. Latino Review has pointed out that the 44 year-old actor’s schedule may be too busy, which will more than likely rule Holloway & this rumor out.

Once again, these are all RUMORS (except that The Rock will be involved in the DC universe) & shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Our job is to let you guys & gals know the gossip going around & when anything gets confirmed, we will definitely let all of you know.

