Although there has yet to be any confirmation Kevin Feige ( Marvel Studios President ) has gone on the record to say that the next comics to film movie will be about Doctor Strange. The question is what Hollywood star should play him?

Let the rumors begin….

According to Latino Review Marvel Studio is now interested in Johnny Depp for the role of Doctor Strange. Keep in mind that Latino Review also at one time reported that Gordon-Levitt was circling the role too so who knows what may end up happening. The one thing that you can count on is that a Marvel will have a Doctor Strange movie by 2021.

What are your thoughts? Is Depp good for Strange? If not who do you prefer?