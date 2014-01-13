421 SHARES Share Tweet

Coming of his win for Behind the Candelabra at the Golden Globe, actor Michael Douglas has landed the role of Hank Pym on Marvel’s ANT-MAN.

“With Hank Pym’s rich history in the Marvel Universe, we knew we needed an actor capable of bringing the weight and stature to the role that the character deserves,” We felt incredibly relieved when Michael Douglas agreed to step into the part with the charm and fortitude he brings to every character he inhabits, and couldn’t be more excited to see what he will do to bring Hank Pym to life.” – Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.



Ant-Man will be directed by Edgar Wright and it set to open in theaters on July 31, 2014.

What are your thoughts about the casting?