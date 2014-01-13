350 SHARES Share Tweet

No more waiting! It’s finally here! The “Game of Thrones” season 4 trailer has debuted. All of your favorite characters return with the new season premiering on Sunday, April 6th at 9:00 p.m. EST on HBO. Check it out and tell us what you think!

“Game of Thrones” episode 4.1 will air on Sunday, April 6th on HBO. The series stars Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Kristian Nairn, Alfie Allen, Jack Gleeson, Richard Madden, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Rory McCann, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Charles Dance, John Bradley, Conleth Hill, Jerome Flynn, Joe Dempsie, Aiden Gillen, Sibel Kekilli, Julian Glover, Mark Stanley, Donald Sumpter, Ian McElhinney, Gwendoline Christie, Natalia Tena, Esmé Bianco, Ron Donachie, Amrita Acharia, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, Rose Leslie, Finn Jones and Art Parkinson. The series is based on the books written by George R. R. Martin. Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will direct the first episode of the new season.

Sources: HBO, IMDb