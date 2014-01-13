I know we haven’t had any well known heroes or villains other than Agent Nick Fury appear on the TV series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but at least Marvel is adding a pretty well known veteran actor to the show to play an agent that appeared in the comics.

TV Guide has unveiled a first look of Bill Paxton as Agent John Garrett. Bill Paxton has appeared in movies such as Twister, Tombstone, Weird Science & 2 Guns, just to name a few. Agent Garrett is said to be a “rough-and-tumble former cohort of Agent Coulson with a little bit of attitude and cigar-smoking swagger,” as described by executive producer Jed Whedon.

Agent John Garrett will work along side agents Ward & May. Executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen says “He [Agent Garrett] comes into the fold in a very surprising way,” & goes on to say “he is the type who wants to stay out in the field no matter how high-level he gets.”

Agent Garrett’s arc will start in late February & will appear in at least four episodes. In the comic Elektra: Assassin (circa 1986), S.H.I.E.L.D. turned Agent Garrett into a cyborg which gave him extraordinary physical resilience. He is highly skilled in armed & unarmed combat, & is also a bit of a rebel type that comes off as arrogant as well as offensive.

Jed Whedon also had this to add when describing Garrett’s role, “when Garrett got his promotion to Level 7, he refused to sit behind a desk and doesn’t like the formalities of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s going to help Coulson solve some mysteries and is not afraid to rig an explosive or two.”

Catch Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Sources: TV Guide, Superhero Hype, ABC, Marvel