While at a press event for “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones,” Nuke the Fridge’s own Louis Love had a chance to interview the cast of Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. During the interview the cast reminisced about several experiences during filming. They mentioned that they literally filmed thousands of hours of video that never made it to the final cut but one scary scene in particular they will never forget.

“We got to film inside a church… that was really freaky for me… in the celler of a church.” said Gabrielle Walsh.

