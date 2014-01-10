Sony Pictures is continuing its marketing campaign for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” by cleverly dropping names of prominent characters in the Marvel or more specifically the Spider-Man universe through their New York newspaper ‘The Daily Bugle’ Viral. The article in question focuses on Empire State University and the announcement of a course in advanced biogenetics entitled Introduction to Live Cloning. The course will be taught by noted geneticist Professor Miles Warren. Warren is also known as the villain Jackal. Read on to find out more!

January 9, 2014

By Ken Ellis

It’s either a sign of the times or a sign of the apocalypse…

Manhattan’s Empire State University announced a new class for the 2014 fall semester in advanced biogenetics that will actually require the successful cloning of a living creature. Introduction to Live Cloning, taught by noted geneticist Professor Miles Warren, is the first class of its kind anywhere in the world.

When asked about the ethical aspects of teaching a class on how to clone living cells, Warren said, “Our responsibility is to educate our students and prepare them for life. For those who study genetics or biology, cloning will be a fact of life.”

The ethical aspects of cloning are irrelevant to Warren, who added, “We are cloning single-celled amoeba. Maybe one day we’ll work our way up to mice. There is no ethical dilemma. Save your red flag for when I start cloning co-eds…”

Miles Warren was a professor of biology at Empire State University. After Gwen Stacy was murdered by the Green Goblin, Warren cloned her and in the process Spider-Man as well. Through a series of convoluted storytelling “The Clone Saga” was born with the “Spider-Island” storyline following sometime later. Warren jokingly refers to cloning co-eds in the article. This is something he did when he created a clone of Gwen.

Reporter Ken Ellis worked for the Daily Bugle and was involved with giving the Peter Parker clone Ben Reilly the name Scarlet Spider. Ellis has had near death run-ins with the villains Joystick and Skull-Jacket. Ellis currently works for the DB.

Here is the full synopsis for the film.

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2nd. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

