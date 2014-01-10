web analytics
captandFalcon

The Los Angeles Times had a feature article about the highly anticipated film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the article, they featured a few new stills from the film like the one above & actor Chris Evans discusses the film as well as the relationship between his character Captain America & Falcon who is played by Anthony Mackie.

Meeting Mackie’s character, he used to serve, now he works at the VA counseling guys who come home with PTSD — they connect on that level,” Evans said. “I think they’re both wounded warriors who don’t bleed on other people. Cap has no one to bleed on. I think Mackie knows how to handle people like that. … Sometimes when things are bad, trusting a stranger is the way to go.”

capt2

Also in the article, Evans said that he had felt that he had been invited to contribute more ideas to the sequel.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters April 4th & stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Dominic Cooper, Hayley Atwell & Cobie Smudlers.

 

Source: The Los Angeles Times