The Los Angeles Times had a feature article about the highly anticipated film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the article, they featured a few new stills from the film like the one above & actor Chris Evans discusses the film as well as the relationship between his character Captain America & Falcon who is played by Anthony Mackie.

“Meeting Mackie’s character, he used to serve, now he works at the VA counseling guys who come home with PTSD — they connect on that level,” Evans said. “I think they’re both wounded warriors who don’t bleed on other people. Cap has no one to bleed on. I think Mackie knows how to handle people like that. … Sometimes when things are bad, trusting a stranger is the way to go.”

Also in the article, Evans said that he had felt that he had been invited to contribute more ideas to the sequel.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters April 4th & stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Dominic Cooper, Hayley Atwell & Cobie Smudlers.

Source: The Los Angeles Times