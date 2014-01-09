Many fans are on the fence about a “Point Break” remake. In fact, most say just watch the original and be happy with that, but Alcon Entertainment and Lionsgate Entertainment are proceeding ahead with global interests selling out at 2013’s American Film Market (AFM) in Santa Monica. What’s interesting about the sellout is this happened without a cast in place. Now actor Gerard Butler (“300”) is finalizing talks to star as Bodhi, a role made popular by the late Patrick Swayze in the original 1991 film, for the remake.

The first film starred Keanu Reeves as FBI agent Johnny Utah, who goes undercover as a surfer to catch a gang of bank robbers.

Kurt Wimmer (“Salt”) wrote the screenplay for the updated version of the film. Here’s the story.

Butler will play Bodhi, an expert extreme-sports athlete who seeks nirvana through the conquest of a series of athletic feats such as surfing 100-foot waves. He saves Johnny Utah, the undercover FBI agent, and brings him into the fold of international criminals. The part of Utah is not cast yet.

If everything goes off without a hitch, the movie will begin production this summer with cinematographer Ericson Core (2001’s “The Fast & the Furious,” “Daredevil”) directing.

The original action/crime/thriller “Point Break” was released in July of 1991. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze, Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley and James LeGros. Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) directed.

For the updated version Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are producing along with Michael DeLuca, John Baldecchi, Chris Taylor and Kurt Wimmer. Kurt Wimmer wrote the screenplay, while Ericson Core directs.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, IMDb