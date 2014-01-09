Model, actress and former Miss Israel Gal Gadot began training for her role as Wonder Woman in the upcoming “Batman vs. Superman.” Personal trainer Mark Twight of Gym Jones was the exclusive trainer of Henry Cavill, Michael Shannon and Antje Traue for the “Man of Steel.” He is currently in Tel Aviv, Israel to work with Gadot. This is the image and message he tweeted.

So with training underway, here are some images of Gadot after an intense Wonder Woman workout in her home country of Israel. (You can tell these series of photos were snapped at a distance by an eager paparazzo.)

The model turned actress is more than capable of handling the training. She served her required two years of military service for her country. She has stated that in addition to bulking up, she’ll be learning Kung Fu, kickboxing, sword fighting and jujutsu for the role. (What about roping?)

With “Batman vs. Superman” scheduled to begin production in Detroit, Michigan next month, Gadot should have enough time to prepare for the part. She’s expected to appear in a smaller role, but who could say that this won’t blossom into a standalone feature.

“Batman vs. Superman” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2015. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: batman-news, manofsteelfanpage, wikipedia, IMDb