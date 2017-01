First Image of Quicksilver in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST

First Image of Quicksilver in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST. The beloved characters from the original “X-Men” film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from “X-Men: First Class,” in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

Check out two images from the film below!

See more images over at Collider