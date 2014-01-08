519 SHARES Share Tweet

Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”) will return to direct the third film in the rejuvenated ‘Apes’ franchise. Reeves will also co-write the script with Mark Bomback (“The Wolverine”) who helped write the script for the sequel. It is expected with plans set that Reeves will start work on the next film in the series right away.

Here is the storyline for the action, sci-fi, drama sequel.

A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth’s dominant species.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11, 2014. The film stars Gary Oldman, Angela Kerecz, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis, Judy Greer, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Toby Kebbell, Kevin Rankin, Kirk Acevedo, Terry Notary, Keir O’Donnell, Alaine Huntington, Larramie Doc Shaw, Enrique Murciano, Karin Konoval, Connie Jo Sechrist, Steven Wiig, Jazzy Ellis, Bobby Kerecz, J.D. Evermore, Rebekah Jean Morgan, Michelle DeVito, John L. Armijo, Lombardo Boyar, Lee Ross, Christopher Berry, Matthew James, Mahal Montoya, Lucky Johnson, Mustafa Harris, Timothy Wyant, Cynthia LeBlanc, Richard King, Joseph Uzzell, Al Vicente, Joseph Fischer, Jon Arthur, Jocko Sims, Edward J. Clare, Carl Schreiber, Elton LeBlanc, John R. Mangus, Timothy Pickles, Kerry Sims, Monica Rene’s Anderson, Alex Eldimiati, Anthony A. Kung, Kevonte Mcdonald, Kurt Cotton, M. Jearl Vinot, Jason Watson and Jimmy Sweetwater. Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Mark Bomback and Scott Z. Burns wrote the screenplay based on the novel “La Planète des Singes” by Pierre Boulle. Peter Chernin is producing the series for Chernin Entertainment with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Matt Reeves directs.

Source: Deadline