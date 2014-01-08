800 SHARES Share Tweet

According to former Death Row Records’ Chief Engineer Rick Clifford, Tupac (2pac) was set to audition for a role in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Hard to believe right?

Apparently he was supposed to read for the role of Jedi Master Mace Windu, which ultimately went to Samuel L. Jackson.

Clifford said that before Tupac’s death, Tupac had told him, “old man, keep your fingers crossed, I got three movies coming up. One of them I gotta read for George Lucas.”

Can you imagine how much of a boost for his acting career it would have been for Tupac? We all know that the prequels were far from great, but it could have helped his acting career to be in such a well known sci-fi movie.

Tupac was shot multiple times Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada and later died from the injuries on Sept. 13th.

Sources: KTLA News, NYDailynews.com