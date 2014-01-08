Just a couple of weeks ago, Nuke the Fridge revealed a few items of merchandise that will tie-in to Michael Bay’s “Tranformers: Age of Extinction.” Now courtesy of weibo user Harry Huo, we have new images from some prototype box art. The images reveal a few of the Dinobots in dinosaur mode. Also, be on the lookout for Optimus Prime in his new Autobot form.

Tyrannosaurus Rex – Grimlock

Triceratops – Slag

Velociraptor – ? (Beast Wars’ Predacon (Decepticon) known as Dinobot)

Pteranodon – Swoop

Spinosaurus – ?

*Missing are Sludge (Apatosaurus) and Snarl (Stegosaurus). These names do not fit the characteristics of either a Velociraptor or Spinosaurus. One wonders if “Jurassic Park” had any influence on which dinosaurs would be part of the Dinobot team.

Here is a brief storyline for the action/adventure/sci-fi film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27, 2014. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Mike Patton (as the voice of Grimlock,) Titus Welliver, Melanie Specht, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Cleo King, Geng Han, Teresa Daley, Michael Wong, Chanel Celaya, Aaron Lee Wright, Kristin Miller White, Ray Lui, Candice Zhao and Byron Li. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Sources: seibertron, weibo user Harry Huo, wikipedia