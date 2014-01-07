500 SHARES Share Tweet

A prominent guest at the Nuke the Fridge Convention held in November, Sean Astin entertained and signed autographs for fans. In the midst of all the chaos, Nuke the Fridge was able to ask Astin a few questions about Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy.

Astin was asked if he was going to have a cameo in “The Hobbit” trilogy. He responded by saying,

“Peter Jackson has not contacted me. So, the answer is, No, but I would love to return to Middle–earth”

Astin also told us that he mentioned to Peter Jackson as they were filming “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy that he’d like to come back if “The Hobbit” was ever made. He expressed interest in portraying Samwise Gamgee’s father Hamfast Gamgee.

Should Sean Astin have a cameo in the next film? What are your thoughts?