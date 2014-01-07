“X-Men: Days of Future Past” won’t arrive in theaters until May and now there’s talk of a sequel already in the wings. Director Bryan Singer is getting fans worked up with details on the sequel to the upcoming film which is entitled “X-Men: Apocalypse.” News of this third “First Class” film hit in early December. Singer tweeted a photo of a work session with X-Men film alum writers Simon Kinberg, Dan Harris and Michael Dougherty.

Will Singer step in to direct this next X-Men film as well?

“I’m co-writing the story and I’m producing it,” says the director. “I’m negotiating to direct. We’re in the process. We’re trying to figure it out, schedules. My desire would be to direct it.”

This past summer’s “The Wolverine” did hint at the plot for “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but Singer is indecisive on whether to let audiences have a sneak peek with an Apocalypse tease.

“I’m still deciding that,” he says. “Something that happens in this movie causes what’s going to happen in that movie.”

Although no plot details were given, Singer did discuss some themes that will be part of “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

“It will also address historical mutant-cy, meaning the deep past, mutant origins and things like that. It’s something that’s always intrigued me when we think about our Gods and our history and miracles and powers.”

It does make sense for Apocalypse to appear in the next film. He is considered to be the first mutant in the Marvel Universe.

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on May 23rd. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

“X-Men: Apocalyse” is scheduled for a May 27, 2016 release.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, IMDb