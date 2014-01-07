Another Member of The Brotherhood and the First X-MEN Film, Will Return in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST

With the release of the next installment of the X-men franchise, X-men: Days of Future Past just a few months away, we have learned quite a bit about what we will see. Sentinels, time travel, & almost every hero from the previous X-men films will be back. Well now we have learned that a villain that we have seen in the first X-men film, will return but as a younger version of himself.

The villain I’m talking about is Toad. Toad who was originally played by Ray Park in the first X-men movie, will now be played by Evan Jonigkeit (Girls) & will be a younger version of the character. In an interview with MTV Jonigkeit talked a bit about film.

Jonigkeit says the movie will have a “darker tone” & that this film is “bigger & better than all of [the previous X-men films.]” In asking how he prepared for the role, Jonigkeit said that he read a lot of the X-men comics & also revealed that Toad’s story in the film is of how he came to be.

Toad being brought back would make sense since he was one of the original members of The Brotherhood. Now one can only hope that we will get to see Blob & Sabertooth added into the film so we can see them align with Toad, Mystique, Quick Silver, & Magneto as one “Brotherhood.” (Only missing Scarlet Witch.)

X-men: Days of Future Past hits theaters May 23, & will star Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Evan Peters, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, James McAvoy, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, Shawn Ashmore, Lucas Till, Daniel Cudmore & Omar Sy.

