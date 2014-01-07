400 SHARES Share Tweet

Art by Jay Salce

Remember that one time a few months back when we had reported that a Boba Fett stand alone film was possibly being talked about? Well guess what, it’s still being rumored to happen.

In a recent interview on the podcast show called AMC Movie Talk, Jon Schnepp, director of Metalocalypse, had this to say when an anonymous question from a listener came in about three minutes into the show, asking if they think there would be any Star Wars spin-off announcements this year…

“One of them is Boba Fett. It is. I know. I know for a fact. I will never reveal my source, but it is the one written by Lawrence Kasdan.”

Now Schnepp said this very nonchalantly & the other two guys on the show looked at him with a surprised look on their faces & replied with “really?!” To which he answered with a nod yes.

Disney has not yet made any official announcements on which stand alone films we will see but so far, Boba Fett is the one that keeps being brought up.

You guys can check out the video on youtube by searching “AMC Movie Talk 24 Hour Live Marathon-Part 6.

Source: Youtube, AMC Movie Talk