With “The LEGO Movie” set to hit theaters in a month, Warner Bros. has released two new posters featuring everyone’s favorite superheroes Batman and Superman. The two one-sheets describe a general characteristic of each DC Comics’ titan. Batman (Will Arnett) has “Batitude,” while Superman (Channing Tatum) is described as having “Superness.” Both characters, along with other superheroes, take part in helping an ordinary LEGO mini-figure named Emmet try to stop the evil LEGO tyrant President Business from gluing the universe together. The LEGO Universe won’t be the same, but it sure looks fun!

Here is the storyline for the film.

An ordinary LEGO mini-figure named Emmet (Chris Pratt,) mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary Master Builder, is recruited to join a quest to stop the evil LEGO tyrant President Business (Will Ferrell) from gluing the universe together.

“The LEGO Movie” will arrive in theaters on February 7th. The animation/action/comedy will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Morgan Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Will Arnett and Jadon Sand. Dan Hageman and Christopher Miller wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Phil Lord and Chris Miller direct.

Sources: Warner Bros., IMDb