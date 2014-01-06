Nuke the Fridge‘s Louis Love had a chance to see the new “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” horror film. In a brief review, Louis noticed the ties that bind the film are fresh with the filmmakers playing off of the Christian beliefs and superstitions that are present in the Latino community.

The sixth film in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise finds three Latino teenagers who discover a witch in their midst in the Southern California city of Oxnard. Approaching the story from a Latino perspective gives a breath of fresh air to the franchise. Not only is this invigorating, but the film is playing favorably to horror fans and fans of the series. Be prepared to be entertained with unexpected twists, an unusual amount of gun play and multiple witches. The ending is surprising, to say the least, with the closing moment buttoning up the film and franchise nicely.

