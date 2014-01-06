Spoiler Alert!

In the latest installment of director Christopher Landon’s Paranormal Activity franchise a tie in to a previous film was part of it’s ending. Since the movie hit theaters, fans of the series have debated the film’s ending and where it will go from there.

During a press event for Paranormal Activity: The Marked One, Nuke the Fridge‘s very own Louis Love had a chance to ask Landon two important questions that fans have been itching to know the answer to and here they are.

Warning! One of the answers has a major plot point spoiler for the next film!

Louis Love – A debate has erupted on the Internet about who turns Hector’s camera off at the end of the film, can you tell us exactly who it was? Landon – ( Laugh ) I know I was reading about that. The truth is that it was a random witch. Louis Love – Can you tell us where the next film will take place? Landon – The next film will reveal that there is actually a large world wide network of witches. It will definitely be bigger!



There you have it, a world wide network of witches will be revealed in Paranormal Activity 6 !