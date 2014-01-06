300 SHARES Share Tweet

Adam Sandler just wrapped another midlife crisis film entitled “The Cobbler.” Sandler plays a lonely New York shoe repairman who feels life has passed him by and yearns for something different. In the course of the film, he finds a family heirloom, which magically lets him “walk in another man’s shoes” and sees the world differently. Check out the image, and then read the interview with co-writer and director Thomas McCarthy!

McCarthy discussed Sandler’s ability to bring a soulful quality to a role.

“For a guy who’s known as a funny guy, Adam has a very soulful quality to him. One of the things that makes Adam right for [the role] is that he does handle the various levels of comedy very well. And he transitions really well from comedy to drama. He can make even the smallest, simplest moments funny.”

McCarthy talked about his own experiences which influenced the film.

“I lived above a shoe-repair shop in New York City that I used to walk by every day, and I always just kind of was fascinated with it, looking in and seeing an endless maze of shoes sitting around,” he says. “I was kind of thinking about the expression of, ‘You don’t know a man until you walk a mile in his shoes’ one day and what the origin of that was and what that would mean to translate that into a story.”

Frequent Sandler co-star Steve Buscemi will portray the barber whose shop is next door to Sandler’s shoe-repair business. McCarthy continued.

“They’re characters who’ve spent years and years working side by side, and their real-life friendship really plays well on screen. They really seem like two guys who care about each other.”

“The Cobbler” is in development. The film will star Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, Dan Stevens, Dustin Hoffman, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Melonie Diaz, Ellen Barkin, Elena Kampouris, Yul Vazquez, Donnie Keshawarz, Kevin Breznahan, Greta Lee, Glenn Fleshler, Fabrizio Brienza, Shawn Gonzalez, Marcia M. Francis, Craig Walker, Sondra James, Evan Neumann, Douglas Taurel, Stephen W. Tenner, Adrian Black, Albert Christmas, Adam B. Shapiro and John DeBlasio. Thomas McCarthy and Paul Sado wrote the screenplay, while Thomas McCarthy directs.

