Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World arrives on 3D Combo Pack, Single-Disc Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand February 25th and will be available on Digital 3D and Digital HD on February 4th! Bonus features include an exclusive first look at Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, never-before-seen extended and deleted scenes and more!

From The Studio That Brought You Marvel’s The Avengers

MARVEL’S THOR: THE DARK WORLD

Bring Home The Ultimate Battle for The Cosmos with Exclusive Bonus Features!

Available on Digital 3D and Digital HD February 4th, 2014

And on 3D Combo Pack (3D Blu-ray™, 2D Blu-ray, Digital Copy),

Single-Disc Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand February 25th, 2014

Synopsis: Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World continues the big screen adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of Marvel’s The Avengers, Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos… but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. Faced with an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor must embark on his most perilous and personal journey yet, one that will reunite him with Jane Foster and force him to sacrifice everything to save us all.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth (Marvel’s Thor, Marvel’s The Avengers, Snow White and the Huntsman) as Thor, Natalie Portman (Marvel’s Thor, Black Swan, Star Wars Episodes I-III) as Jane Foster, Tom Hiddleston (Marvel’s Thor, Marvel’s The Avengers, War Horse) as Loki and Anthony Hopkins (Thor, Silence of the Lambs, Nixon) as Odin.

Director: Alan Taylor (TV’s Game of Thrones, TV’s The Sopranos, TV’s Mad Men)

Screenplay: Christopher L. Yost (Revolutionary Road, Snitch)

Christopher Markus (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise)

Stephen McFeely (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise)

Story by: Don Payne

Robert Rodat

Producer: Kevin Feige, p.g.a. (Marvel’s The Avengers, Marvel’s Iron Man Franchise)

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito (Basic Instinct, Marvel’s Iron Man, Marvel’s The Avengers)

Victoria Alonso (Marvel’s Iron Man, Marvel’s The Avengers, Big Fish)

Craig Kyle (X-Men: Evolution, Ultimate Avengers, Iron Man: Armored Adventures)

Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers, Marvel’s Iron Man, Marvel’s Thor)

Nigel Gostelow (Batman Begins, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Da Vinci Code)

Stan Lee (Marvel’s Iron Man, Spider-Man, Marvel’s Thor)

Release Date: February 4, 2014 for Digital 3D (Select Retailers) and Digital HD

February 25, 2014 (Direct Pre-book: TBC; Distributor Pre-book: TBC)

Bonus Features:

(3D Combo Pack, BD, DVD & Select Digital Retailers)

· Never-Before-Seen Extended and Deleted Scenes

· Gag Reel

· Exclusive Look – Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier

o Get an exclusive first look at the latest installment in the Captain America franchise and its incredible cast of characters, including Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Samuel L. Jackson as Director Nick Fury, Chris Evans, our hero Steve Roger’s, his new ally Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon played by Anthony Mackie, and a mysterious enemy from the past…the Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan.

· A Brothers’ Journey: Thor & Loki

o In this 30 min feturette go behind the scenes with filmmakers and cast as we explore two of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe with stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) & Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and journey through the key moments that have defined and endeared these characters to audiences around the world.

· Scoring Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World with Brian Tyler

o Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers and acclaimed composer Brian Tyler for a look at the creation of the movie’s stunning original score.

· Audio Commentary with Director Alan Taylor, Producer Kevin Feige, Actor Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau

· And More…

Ratings: PG-13

Feature Run Time: 1 hrs. 51 min. 53 seconds

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Dolby Digital Surround Sound

Languages: English, French & Spanish

Subtitles: English, French & Spanish