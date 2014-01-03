BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN Ready to Roll Before the Cameras in Michigan

With the “Man of Steel” grossing over $668 million worldwide and not content to rest on their laurels, Warner Bros. is ready to begin production on “Batman vs. Superman” in the coming weeks. Part of the filming will take place in Detroit. This will be the largest production to date with a slated $131 million budget solely for the Wolverine State.

Actors Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Galdot and Amy Adams are scheduled to take up residence in the Motor City and shoot on location to the delight of fans and the local economy.

Filming will take place in several locations, including the state-of-the art Michigan Motion Picture Studios in Pontiac. For citizens, the shoot is expected to bring in around $5 million in much needed revenue, and add about 6000 jobs to the city’s struggling economy.

Public relations manager for the Michigan Film Office, Michelle Grinnell, says this is exciting for the state’s film industry to have the likes of Henry Cavill come to work here:

“It’s the film where Batman and Superman meet for the first time on the Big Screen.”

Grinnell stated, if you are interested in finding a behind-the-scenes job or an on camera opportunity, check the Michigan Film Office website at: michiganfilmoffice.org/.

Are you ready to pack and move?

“Batman vs. Superman” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2015. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: inquisitr, IMDb