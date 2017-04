The British Board of Film Classification has put out a list of special features that will be on the DVD/Blu-ray release of Thor: The Dark World & it has revealed the title of the next Marvel One-Shot.

The One-Shot (short film) will be titled “All Hail The King.” The thing which is not clear yet is if it has anything to do with the Mandarin One-Shot that was rumored to be happening with Ben Kinglsey a few months back or if it will be about Loki as king of Asgard, simply because of the title & what happened at the end of Thor: The Dark World.

Here is the complete list of special features the DVD/Blu-ray of Thor: The Dark World will have:

ALL HAIL THE KING – A MARVEL ONE-SHOT

A BROTHERS JOURNEY – THOR & LOKI (PART 1)

A BROTHERS JOURNEY – THOR & LOKI (PART 2)

EXCLUSIVE LOOK – CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER

SCORING THOR: THE DARK WORLD WITH BRYAN TYLER

DELETED & EXTENDED SCENES: EXTENDED CELEBRATION SCENE

DELETED & EXTENDED SCENES: JANE LEARNS ABOUT THE AETHER

DELETED & EXTENDED SCENES: LOKI: THE FIRST AVENGER

DELETED & EXTENDED SCENES: THOR AND FRIGGA DISCUSS LOKI

DELETED & EXTENDED SCENES: DARK ELVES PREPARE FOR BATTLE

DELETED & EXTENDED SCENES: EXTENDED VANAHEIM SCENE

EXTENDED CELEBRATION SCENE COMMENTARY BY ALAN TAYLOR & KRAMER MOREGENTHAU

JANE LEARNS ABOUT THE AETHER COMMENTARY BY ALAN TAYLOR & KRAMER MOREGENTHAU

LOKI: THE FIRST AVENGER COMMENTARY BY TOM HIDDLESTON

THOR AND FRIGGA DISCUSS LOKI COMMENTARY BY KEVIN FEIGE

DARK ELVES PREPARE FOR BATTLE COMMENTARY BY KEVIN FEIGE

GAG REEL

THOR THE DARK WORLD AUDIO COMMENTARY

The release date for Thor: The Dark World is Feb. 4 for digital HD & Feb. 25 for the DVD/Blu-Ray.

Source: British Board of Film Classification, Click Communications

