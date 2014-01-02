Sony Pictures is cornering the market on namedropping Spider-Man related characters. Now in the new Daily Bugle Viral, Casino owner and businessman Thomas Fireheart is mentioned. He is also known by his transformative alter ego Puma. Apparently, Fireheart is donating two million dollars to cover the repairs to Midtown Science High when the Lizard (Dr. Curt Connors) tore his way through the school three months ago. For more information on the story, read the fine print below.

January 2, 2014

By Ned Leeds, City Bureau

Smash the tail of a lizard, it grows back new. Smash a school with the tail of a lizard, it stays smashed. Until now, that is.

An endowment to the New York City public schools system from Fireheart Industries will help pay for the repairs to the damage suffered by Midtown Science High as a result of Dr. Curt Connors’ rampage three months ago.

Casino owner and businessman, Thomas Fireheart, presented the donation to the city’s school chancellor in an afternoon ceremony at the school. The gift of two million dollars will cover the entire estimated cost for repairs.

Attending the event, senior student and co-captain of the school’s football and basketball varsity teams, Eugene “Flash” Thompson said, “This place was a freaking mess after the Lizard smashed it up. But it would’ve been a lot worse if it wasn’t for Spider-Man.”

Puma possesses a number of superhuman attributes that are a result of a combination of genetic engineering and mysticism. Thomas Fireheart is the latest in a line of Native Americans that were specially matched and bred to produce a perfect human being. That genetic manipulation was enhanced by an unknown supernatural process through which his tribe endowed him with magical abilities.

Fireheart undergoes a physical transformation through intense concentration that includes an increase in his height and weight, his body becoming covered with a fine tan fur, and razor sharp fangs and claws.

Transformation into this form also grants Fireheart superhuman physical attributes of catlike strength, sharp claws, speed, intelligence, agility, durability, flexibility, reflexes/reactions, coordination, balance, endurance, like his namesake.

Originally a villain, he gained a great respect for Spider-Man and became his occasional ally.

Here is the full synopsis for the film.

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2nd. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Sources: Tumblr, wikipedia