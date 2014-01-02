1000 SHARES Share Tweet

Closing out the year, Marvel was sending invites out (which were puzzle pieces like the one above) hinting at an upcoming “bloody wedding” which was dated for April. Now that all the pieces are put together, look who’s the one tying the knot…

Yup! It’s Deadpool. Who would’ve guessed? Revealed on the Nerdist site, Deadpool co-writer, Gerry Duggan explained the whole event:

“The honest answer is that it was written into a Deadpool story, but more or less as a gag, and Jordan D. White, the editor, was like a dog with a bone. He was like, “No, no, no – this is going to be a big deal.” You know, we wrote it, so it’s not like we weren’t behind it. The fun thing has been – after his misadventures, I guess you’d call them, in North Korea, in the story arc “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” he learned a lot about himself and why he is the way he is. He doesn’t really have too much of a life. Yes, this is a knee-jerk reaction from a wounded guy to go out there and sort of do something crazy to sort of jump start a life, but there is a real emotional reason for doing it, so I think that will be the part that will resonate. Then the actual gags of the wedding will be fun too, but there is a real grounding to it, and that’s what will make it fun to explore.”

Okay, now that we got that out of the way, who is the bride to be who is crazy enough to marry Deadpool?

This event will start with Deadpool issue #27, which will be out in April.

Source: Marvel, The Nerdist, Comic Book Resources