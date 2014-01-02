Recently, actor James McAvoy (Professor Charles Xavier) stated that “X-Men: Days of Future Past” would be 20th Century Fox’s second most expensive film to date with the top honor belonging to James Cameron’s “Avatar.” Hugh Jackman confirmed McAvoy’s statement in an interview with Empire Magazine. This is what he had to say.

“Bryan has such an incredible brain. This is certainly the biggest movie Fox has made outside of Avatar, So there’s pressure from all angles. But he’s buzzing, and he’s confident. He’s gone deeper emotionally, and it’s a great ensemble piece.”

In the “X-Men: First Class” sequel, Jackman was asked about where Wolverine will become involved in the story and how Logan will react when time traveling back to the 1970s.

“He’s a warrior and he can’t hide from that anymore, even if the consequences are going to be messy and painful. If there’s an era for Wolverine, it’s the 70s. The hair, the mutton chops, you can smoke cigars everywhere… everything about Wolverine seems more at home in the 70s.”

Jackman thought his time with the mutant superhero team was finished after Brett Ratner’s “X-Men: The Last Stand” in 2006.

“I thought that was it. There was already talk about doing a younger version, and I was certainly talking about Wolverine and trying to drum up interest in that. I thought the idea of another X-Men movie was done, so this was a surprise. And a welcome one.”

Finally, director Bryan Singer chimed in about a scene involving actors Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and Hugh Jackman that may or may not make find its way into the final cut of “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

“There’s a line that Fassbender says that may make it. He says to Wolverine, ‘You spend the next 50 years trying to bring me down?’ Wolverine says, ‘Pretty much.’ Magneto says, ‘How did that go for you…'”

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18th. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

