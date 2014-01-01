The Times Square Ball wasn’t the only thing counting down. Blumhouse Productions has released the first promo art for their upcoming sequel “The Purge 2.” The official countdown has begun for the second film in the franchise, which arrives in June. The promo comes with this message.

Blumhouse Productions 11h

It’s a new year and a new PURGE is coming… Will you be ready? #ThePurge2 in theaters 6/20/14

No details have been released for the film, but here is the storyline for the hit first film, which went on to gross over $64 million at the box office. Maybe this will give you some idea of what the plot will be about.

In the future, a wealthy family is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legalized.

“The Purge 2” will open in theaters on June 20th. The film stars Frank Grillo, Michael K. Williams, Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez, Carmen Ejogo and Chad Morgan. James DeMonaco wrote the screenplay and directs.

Sources: Blumhouse Productions, boxofficemojo, IMDb