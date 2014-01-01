Spider-Man is getting a lot of press of late with the sequel to “The Amazing Spider-Man” coming out in May. Now everyone’s favorite webhead is heralding in the “Second Era of Comics” on the cover of the Latino magazine Cine Premiere. If you are interested in collecting this issue, the magazine will be available on international newsstands this month. Check out the cover!

Here is the full synopsis for the Spider-Man sequel.

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2nd. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Source: cinepremiere