Spotted in Japan, a new banner and tagline for the upcoming “Godzilla” film has been released. Legendary Pictures issued this promotional material for the film, which states: “The world ends, Godzilla begins.” The red lettering in the banner depicts Godzilla’s dorsal fins breaking the water’s surface. Check it out!

Recently, a magazine article from Japan featured actors Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins in radiation containment suits using a flashlight to find their way. Japan is Godzilla’s country of origin, the marketing and advertising for the feature’s release in May is closely approaching its saturation point. With Godzilla about to celebrate his 60th anniversary, Japanese magazines are hailing the return of the King! Check out the pic!

Here is the basic storyline for the film courtesy of Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla — An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: godzilla-movies