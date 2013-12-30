450 SHARES Share Tweet

At this year’s New York Comic-Con, The Inquisitor character for the “Star Wars Rebels” animated series was unveiled. Today, StarWars.com presented the official reveal for the villain in the 3.75 inch scale “Star Wars Rebels” Saga Legends line from Hasbro. Check it out!

So, who is The Inquisitor?

The Inquisitor is a major new villain who is “tasked by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi Knights.”

The figure — the first to be seen from the upcoming “Star Wars Rebels” Saga Legends line — features five points of articulation, shows-accurate accessories, and is sculpted in the art style of the series. Look for the Inquisitor and the “Star Wars Rebels” Saga Legends line to hit store shelves in the fall of 2014.

“Star Wars Rebels” is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2014 as a one-hour special telecast on Disney Channel and will be followed by a series on Disney XD channels around the world.

Source: StarWars.com