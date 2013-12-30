Sony Pictures is getting ready for the 30th anniversary of “Ghostbusters“ next year by lining up a raft of licensees for apparel, toys, collectibles and publishing. The all-new program will target the classic film’s core fan base with products and events.

Licensees signed on to support the anniversary include Mattel, IDW Publishing, World Tech Toys, Quantum Mechanics, Factory Entertainment, Diamond Select and Medicom Toys, Mad Engine, Titan Figures, Uniqlo, Kaientai, BCI, Funko and Underground Toys. Additionally, gaming partners such as Beeline, Ubisoft, GSN, Path, XMG and IGT will create interactive, gaming and slot machines items, and MDI is planning a series of state lottery programs.

Sony has also partnered with the pop culture art gallery Gallery 1988 to create a traveling art show that will feature top artists’ interpretations of “Ghostbusters“ over the last 30 years. Limited edition screen prints and posters will be available during each stop of the tour, which will conclude in July at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California in July.

Sony’s senior vice president of global consumer products had this to say:

“This franchise is very important to the studio, and we wanted to give fans new and exciting ways to participate. Ghostbusters continues to gain fans and recognition year after year, and we are thrilled to extend the brand through products and events to celebrate this milestone event.”

With the merchandising potential being prophetic, the real question is, when will “Ghostbusters 3” go into production?

“Ghostbusters” was released on June 8, 1984. The film went on to gross $291 million plus worldwide.

