This pic above is in the latest issue of Empire, which also shows some more behind the scenes photos of the upcoming X-men: Days of Future Past. In the middle is director Bryan Singer in between James McAvoy (left) who plays Professor X, Nicholas Hoult (right) who plays Beast, in the top left back corner is Michael Fassbender who plays Magneto, & in the top right back corner is none other than Hugh Jackman who plays Wolverine. All actors showing off some retro 70’s attire.

Here’s the plot for the film from 20th Century Fox:

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-Men: Days of Future Past. The characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from X-Men: First Class in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

The film will be released May 23, 2014 & will star Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Evan Peters, Peter Dinklage, Ellen Page, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, Shawn Ashmore, Lucas Till, Booboo Stewart, Daniel Cudmore, Omar Sy, Bingbing Fan, Adan Canto, & Josh Helman

Source: Empire, 20th Century Fox, IMDb