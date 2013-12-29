Spider-Man villain, The Shocker, was at it again in Midtown robbing a bank. He is a suspect in two previous bank robberies, but the third time did not prove to be the charm for this vibratory bad guy. The superhuman vigilante who bills himself as “The Amazing Spider-Man” trapped and wrapped The Shocker a.k.a. Herman Schultz in a tangle of webs. Read the story to find out more!

December 28, 2013

By Ned Leeds, City Bureau

A shocking Midtown bank robbery was foiled yesterday by Spider-Man. New York’s superhuman vigilante caught the mechanically augmented robber, suspected in two previous bank heists, as he fled the scene with the stolen loot.

Police arrived on the scene as Spider-Man finished webbing up the suspect, who was arrested and later identified as disgruntled engineer, Herman Schultz. Schultz created wrist-gauntlets that are capable of emitting a vibratory wave of pressure that proved capable of tearing apart a four-foot thick steel vault.

NYPD Special Crimes Unit Detective Stan Carter stated that Schultz had officially been remanded into custody and is being held at the Ravencroft Institute pending his preliminary hearing. When asked how a “disgruntled engineer” could create such dangerous weapons, Carter said, “Shocking, right? All that genius but no escape plan.”

****************************************************************************

In the Marvel comic books, the Shocker is part of the infamous criminal team known as The Sinister Six. Actor Jamie Foxx who plays Electro hinted back in the fall that the criminal team may be a part of “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” or “The Amazing Spider-Man 4” storylines.

Two other notable characters have been pointed out in this article. Daily Bugle writer Ned Leeds was actually brainwashed by the Hobgoblin’s alter ego Roderick Kingsley. Leeds was the scapegoat when the Hobgoblin was unmasked. Later on, Leeds was killed in Berlin by the master assassin known as the Foreigner.

NYPD Special Crimes Unit Detective Stan Carter was a former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who took an experimental drug which had serious negative side effects. Becoming the vigilante known as the Sin-Eater, Carter took to the streets murdering public officials in his twisted bid to bring justice. Captured by Spider-Man, Carter was institutionalized, but later he was released after being ‘rehabiltated.’ Snapping once again, the Sin-Eater took a young boy hostage and was gunned down by police after pointing his unloaded shotgun at officers.

What do you think the studio has planned for all of these characters that have appeared on the Bugle’s pages?

Here is the full synopsis for the film.

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2, 2014. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Sources: Tumblr, wikipedia