With “The LEGO Movie” arriving in theaters this February, LEGO is showing their excitement by launching the ‘SigFig’ character creator website. The site allows the user to have fun by creating their own personal SigFig to download, share and play in “The LEGO Movie” games. To begin, go to: http://sigfigcreator.thelegomovie.com/

Here is the storyline for the film.

An ordinary LEGO mini-figure named Emmet (Chris Pratt,) mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary Master Builder, is recruited to join a quest to stop the evil LEGO tyrant Lord Business from gluing the universe together.

“The LEGO Movie” will arrive in theaters on February 7, 2014. The animation/action/comedy will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Morgan Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Will Arnett and Jadon Sand. Dan Hageman and Christopher Miller wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Phil Lord and Chris Miller direct.

Source: sigfigcreator.thelegomovie.com