Promoting his film “47 Ronin” on The TODAY Show, Keanu Reeves discussed a possible return to the ‘Bill & Ted’ film franchise that made him a superstar and earned him a slew of fans. He is considering another turn as Ted “Theodore” Logan from the band Wyld Stallyns, but first and foremost the script needs some financial backing. This is what he had to say.

“Yeah, there’s a story; there’s a script. We’re trying to get the dough together to make this crazy story.”

With Reeves turning 50 next year, how does he feel about reprising his role as Ted “Theodore” Logan?