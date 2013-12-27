688 SHARES Share Tweet

With Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla” hitting theaters in May of next year, merchandising for the film is already ramping up. Getting a glimpse of the big green guy way ahead of the film’s release, even as a toy, leaves one wanting for more. Check out the image of the “Godzilla Lights & Sound Figure” and tie-in book. The sculpt doesn’t do Godzilla justice. Aside from lacking any of the finer details, the figure could use larger dorsal fins and two proper looking feet. Also, he does look like he just paid a visit to the chiropractor, but at the end of the day, it’s still Godzilla. With retailers having to wait to post any images of the creature on the Internet until sometime in early 2014, this could still be in the prototype stage with room left for improvement! What do you think?

Here is the basic storyline courtesy of Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla — An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: godzilla-movies