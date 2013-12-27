9k SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier rumors hit that actor Denzel Washington was set to play Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor in the highly anticipated Man of Steel sequel, which is set to open in theaters in 2015. As quickly as that story went viral on the Internet we received a scoop claiming something completely different.

According to our source, the “Training Day” actor is being considered for the role of Green Lantern John Stewart instead. If this proves to be true, Green Lantern will join an ever growing list of members from DC’s Justice League of America that also include Superman, Batman and Wonder Women.

What are your thoughts on this new development?

“Batman vs. Superman” opens in theaters on July 17, 2015. Many fans think the official title will be Justice League. The movie will be directed by Zack Snyder and stars Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and more!

Source: Nuke the Fridge