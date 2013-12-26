When it was first announced that Gal Gadot was going to be Wonder Woman for the upcoming Superman/Batman movie, of course everyone on the internet had something to say as to be expected. There were a lot of comments like “she’s too skinny” or “she doesn’t look like an Amazonian woman!” Well now, we finally get to hear from the Wonder Woman to be.

Gadot’s first interview since the announcement was with an Israeli show called “Good Evening with Gai Pines.” Since the interview was done in Hebrew, Batman-News has given the English translation.

Here’s what Gadot had to say about landing her biggest role yet:

I was just on my way to shooting at LA. I landed at NY in a connection flight when my agent, Hadass Lichtenstein, called me. She says to me “Wonder Woman!” and I’m like “What??” – “The role is yours!…and it’s a secret and the news are not yet announced and you can’t tell anyone…” I’m saying to her “Are you serious??”- and we both scream! Now it’s a plane from Israel to NY and I can’t make loud noise, and so I lean on a window, bending down to my legs, and just try to understand. Long story short – I was totally alone in NY, I got to a hotel at 12 pm, I needed to wake up in the morning for shootings. I remember laying in the darkness by myself, staring at the ceiling, and I was telling myself “It’s not real!”…it shouldn’t be like that, I’m supposed to be like… “where’s the champagne?”

Now as I had mentioned before about the comments mainly being about how she doesn’t look like an Amazonian woman, Gadot speaks out on the criticism of “being too skinny” as well as what she thinks of those who say that her breast are “not big enough.” She also describes the physical training that she has begun, in order to reach the Amazonian look…

“Hmm. I represent the Wonder Woman of the new world. Breasts… anyone can buy for 9,000 shekels and everything is fine. By the way, Wonder Woman is amazonian, and historically accurate amazonian women actually had only one breast. So, if I’d really go “by the book”…it’d be problematic…It’s the physical preparations that I’m starting now. A very serious training regime – Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, Brazilian…one thousand and one things…I’ll gain body mass.”

Since the Superman/Batman movie doesn’t hit theaters until July 17, 2015, Gal Gadot should have enough time to bulk up as much as she can before shooting for the film starts.

Source: Batman-News