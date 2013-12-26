Marvel’s New York Newspaper The Daily Bugle is following up a story they reported on two weeks ago in the ocean side Brooklyn community of Brighton Beach. The costume vigilante known as Spider-Man broke up a gunfight at the Zero One Lounge between the Manfredi crime family and the three original members of a group of hired assassins and extortionists known as The Enforcers. It seems all of this is connected to the Russian mob whose presence and violent methods have expanded their criminal activity into the high-tech market.
Daily Bugle writer Frederick Foswell took the lead on this story, but the question begs to be asked, who is Frederick Foswell? Apparently, Foswell has a dual identity. He not only works for the Daily Bugle, but he is the face behind the mask of the Big Man, head of New York’s crime and the boss of the notorious Enforcers, of which Fancy Dan Brito is a member. Read the fine print!
By Frederick Foswell
With reports of Russian mob activity at an all-time high in the city, many have wondered who these (mostly) men are and what they are trying to accomplish. New Yorkers are no strangers to organized crime, but this time it seems different.
Gregarious, boastful men fill the Brighton beach night scene — every single one of them with a spectacular guttural baritone voice that makes one wonder if there are any gangster tenors.
Mob activity is the suspected cause of a spike in crime across all five boroughs. Not content with hijacking retails goods, sports betting, or drugs, more crime families have become involved in high-tech crimes such as the theft of microchips, processors, experimental metal alloys, and advanced weaponry.