Marvel’s New York Newspaper The Daily Bugle is following up a story they reported on two weeks ago in the ocean side Brooklyn community of Brighton Beach. The costume vigilante known as Spider-Man broke up a gunfight at the Zero One Lounge between the Manfredi crime family and the three original members of a group of hired assassins and extortionists known as The Enforcers. It seems all of this is connected to the Russian mob whose presence and violent methods have expanded their criminal activity into the high-tech market.

Daily Bugle writer Frederick Foswell took the lead on this story, but the question begs to be asked, who is Frederick Foswell? Apparently, Foswell has a dual identity. He not only works for the Daily Bugle, but he is the face behind the mask of the Big Man, head of New York’s crime and the boss of the notorious Enforcers, of which Fancy Dan Brito is a member. Read the fine print!

December 26, 2013