With the release of “Godzilla” only five months away, Japanese parent company, Toho, has launched an interactive website, godzilla.jp, featuring the big green guy. You can have your famous radioactive lizard strut around the neighborhood as jets and birds fly overhead by using the right arrow key >. Feel free to play around and unlock Godzilla’s atomic breath or invite a couple of “frenemies” that Godzilla has co-starred with in prior features. Don’t forget to turn up your speakers to get the full effect of Godzilla’s roar and