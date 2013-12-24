Doing press rounds for the Christmas Day debut of the backstage/on-stage film “Justin Bieber’s Believe,” director Jon M. Chu had time to briefly discuss the casting for the third “G.I. Joe” film. Last week news circulated about the possibility of Channing Tatum’s character Duke returning from the dead. The director was able to pull this off with Cobra’s Storm Shadow who was killed then resurrected between the first and second “Joe” films. Chu had this to say about Tatum’s return.

“It all gets carried away again. They asked me about Channing and I don’t know. You never know in these movies, and that’s all I said, and suddenly it became “Channing Tatum might be back.” To me, every possibility is open and we’re writing the script right now and we’re figuring everything out. It’s an extremely low possibility when you kill somebody like that, it’s pretty much it, but you never know with “G.I. Joe.” We did that with Storm Shadow, too.”

Chu mentions that he is excited about constructing a “Joe” universe. He went on to say that actors Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson will return as their characters’ General Joe Colton and Roadblock respectively.

“I love being active in world-building, so we’re working on “G.I. Joe 3” right now. We’re designing tons of