750 SHARES Share Tweet

Director Bryan Singer has revealed that a rescue scene (shot early on in film’s production) involving Professor X, Magneto, Ice Man, & Rogue, has been cut from the film. This was also the only scene that Rogue who is played by Anna Paquin, had in the film. So yes, this means that there will be no Rogue in the film whatsoever.

Singer described the situation & why the scene was cut:

“Through the editing process, the sequence became extraneous,” Singer explained. “It’s a really good sequence and it will probably end up on the DVD so people can see it. But like many things in the editing process, it was an embarrassment of riches and it was just one of the things that had to go. Unfortunately, it was the one and only sequence Anna Paquin was in, the Rogue character was in. Even though she’s in the materials and part of the process of making the film, she won’t appear in it.”

Singer also said that cutting the scene had nothing to do with the fact that she was only on set for one week nor was it because of her performance. Singer said that “she did a fantastic job. She was awesome in the sequence. She’s a brilliant actress. I would work with her in a heartbeat.”

This is a bit of a bummer because I was hoping that maybe we could finally see Rogue actually be Rogue. I was hoping that she would have the ability to fly & have super strength, just like we read in the comics & saw in the 90’s animated X-men cartoon. Oh well, then again, when did we ever get an actual X-men character to be portrayed the right way as they were seen in the comics? Other than Kelsey Grammer’s Beast & Michael Fassbender‘s Magneto (in my opinion.)

Source: Entertainment Weekly