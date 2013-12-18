500 SHARES Share Tweet

According to sources of Variety, Warner Bros. are apparently eyeing Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix, for a role in the upcoming Superman/Batman movie.

The site also notes that it’s in the very early process & even if Warner Bros. offered Phoenix a role, it’s not clear on if he would accept the offer.

Their sources could not confirm which role this could possibly be for but speculation is that it’s believed to be for the role of Lex Luthor.

Warner Bros. has not commented on the rumor.

Source: Variety