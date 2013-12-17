It has been confirmed for some time that “G.I. Joe” will have a third go around on the big screen. With the sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” hauling in over $375 million worldwide, Paramount Pictures wasted no time in asking director Jon Chu to return for the third film.

In an interview with MTV News, Chu had this to say about the next film in the series.

He is “taking it to another level with this one,” though it’s too early in the process to offer up any spoilers. He did, however, promise that “it’s gonna be a really fun movie. We’re taking it in a whole new direction.”

Expect a mix of old favorites and “exciting” new characters, Chu stated. So, will Channing Tatum return to the series since his character Duke died in the second film?

“You never know,” Chu teased. “Storm Shadow died in the first one and came back in the second one, and then other characters have died and never come back. The G.I. Joe world, the best thing about it is you never know who’s coming back and who’s not.”

Although Chu was coy on talking about the new characters, he did say they are “exciting ones that I know the fans will love, and people that I’ve always wanted to work with.”

“G.I. Joe 3” is still in development. No actors have been cast at this time. Evan Daugherty (“Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Divergent”) is writing the screenplay. The writer and director promise the new story will be filled with “lots of fun surprises.”

