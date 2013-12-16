550 SHARES Share Tweet

20th Century Fox announced over the weekend that all three sequels to Avatar will be shot all back to back, in New Zealand.

The sequels will all be released about a year apart of each other. One in 2016, the next in 2017, & the final one in 2018.

James Cameron also mentioned that work on the first sequel has already begun & that the Weta digital people are working with them on developing new IP & software that they will be using on the film,

Along with these sequels, James Cameron has also been working with Disney in creating “Avatar Land,” which will be coming soon to the Animal Kingdom in, Orlando Florida