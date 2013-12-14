First Poster for SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR

I know it doesn’t show much, but at least it shows who will be in it.

It’s been almost a decade since the original Sin City first came out & now we finally get the sequel.

The upcoming sequel Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, will take some of the stories straight from Frank Miller’s graphic novels but also will create new stories just for the film.

As the poster shows, some familiar Sin City faces will be back such as Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Mickey Rourke, & Bruce Willis. Josh Brolin will take over the role of “Dwight,” which was original played by Clive Owen in the first Sin City film.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For will hit theaters on Aug. 22, 2014.